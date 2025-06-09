Kumar chasing historic treble with Ba

[Photo: File]

Ba FC coach Ravinesh Kumar will have the opportunity to cap a dream first season in charge of the Men in Black when they host the 2026 Extra Battle of the Giants at Four R Stadium, Govind Park.

Having already guided Ba to the BiC Fiji FACT and Extra Premier League titles this season, Kumar now has his sights set on completing a remarkable treble with one of Fiji football’s most successful districts.

The Ba-born coach was appointed head coach in May after previously serving as the club’s Director of Football. His impact was immediate, ending Ba’s 16-year wait for Fiji FACT glory before steering the side to the league championship.

For Kumar, the success is especially meaningful given his long association with the Men in Black.

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A former Ba player, he also served as an assistant coach under renowned mentor Farouk Janeman and worked within the district’s youth development system before moving into national coaching roles.

His achievements extended to the international stage when he guided Fiji to qualification for the 2015 FIFA Under-20 World Cup, the country’s first-ever appearance at a FIFA tournament.

Kumar later served as Fiji FA Technical Director and became the first Fijian coach to earn an A-Licence coaching qualification.

Now, his focus is firmly on the Battle of the Giants.

Ba has been drawn in a tough pool alongside Rewa, Lautoka and Nadi, but the Men in Black will carry confidence into the tournament after an outstanding season.

With two major trophies already secured, Kumar has the chance to make his return to Ba even more memorable and deliver a coveted BOG title in front of the district’s passionate home supporters.