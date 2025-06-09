Rev Lasawa wins strong support

[Rev Lasawa at the Methodist Church Conference. Photo: Mosese Raqio]

Newly elected Methodist Church of Fiji President Reverend Jolami Lasawa is receiving strong support from church leaders following his election to the top post.

The announcement was made during the Church’s Annual Conference earlier this week, with Reverend Lasawa set to take over as President next year.

Deputy General Secretary Reverend Dr Anil Ruben says Lasawa is the right person for the role, describing him as an intelligent, capable and good-hearted leader who knows the Church well.

Ruben says he worked under Lasawa for three years and has seen his leadership firsthand.

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He says he has 100 percent confidence in the appointment.

Meanwhile, Reverend Abel Nand of Lautoka Wesley Church has congratulated Lasawa and the other newly appointed leaders.

“And I believe that it has come from God. And the manifestation of God’s will is a pleasure to the people. So we, the people, are grateful for them. And we wish them all the best.”

He says the election was fair and church members will now unite behind the new leadership to take the Methodist Church forward.