Khan out to end Nadi's BOG drought

[Source: File]

Nadi FC coach Babs Khan will be hoping his vast coaching experience can help steer the Jetsetters back to Battle of the Giants glory when the Extra BOG kicks off in Ba next week.

Khan, whose real name is Maxwell Thaggard, is one of the most experienced coaches in Fiji football, having previously guided Nadi, Suva, Lautoka and Navua during a coaching career spanning several decades.

His most successful stint came with Suva, where he led the capital side to multiple major titles, including the National League, Fiji FACT, Inter-District Championship and Champion versus Champion crowns.

Now back in charge of Nadi, Khan faces the challenge of ending the district’s lengthy wait for one of Fiji football’s most prestigious trophies.

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The Jetsetters have won the Battle of the Giants five times, but their last triumph came in 1996 when they defeated Tavua 3-1 in the final at Govind Park.

Thirty years on, the tournament returns to the same venue, presenting Nadi with an opportunity to rewrite history.

However, the Jetsetters face a difficult path after being drawn alongside hosts Ba, Lautoka and Rewa in Pool A.

Nadi opens its campaign against Ba on September 4 before taking on traditional rivals Lautoka the following day. The Jetsetters will then meet Rewa in their final pool match on September 6.

For Khan, the tournament provides another opportunity to add to an already decorated coaching record, while for Nadi, it represents a chance to finally bring the BOG trophy back to the Jetsetters after three decades.