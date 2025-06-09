Suva back to winning ways

FMF Suva defeated FMF Rewa 27-10 in the Skipper Cup round five clash at the Suva Grammar School ground.

The capital city side is back to winning ways after three successive losses.

The slippery conditions didn’t help both sides but Suva utilized their opportunities in the first half to lead 15-3 at the break after scoring two tries, a conversion and penalty.

Rewa was first on the board after the breather through a converted try following a lapse of concentration from the hosts back three.

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However, the big Suva forwards controlled the game and dominated up front before they scored two well worked tries to extend its lead to 27-10.

Meanwhile, Tailevu beat Naitasiri 27-25. Tailevu was leading 15-10 at half time.

In other results, Malolo defeated Ba 25-22 and Kadavu overcame Lautoka 13-12.

On Friday, Nadi beat Taveuni 24-13 and Nadroga thumped Navosa 71-12.