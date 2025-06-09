FCEF backs temporary work requirement suspension

The Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation has welcomed Government’s decision to temporarily suspend certain requirements for work permit applications.

From September 1 to December 31, employers will not be required to provide information on the advertisement of positions, training plans, local understudies and application received analysis.

FCEF Chief Executive Officer Bernard says the move will boost confidence among employers and potential investors.

He says the suspension will also allow businesses to recruit skilled workers faster, helping maintain operations and productivity amid major labour market shortages.

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Bernard says the findings from the National Skills Gap Assessment Survey provided evidence to support FCEF’s advocacy for changes to address labour supply challenges, including work permit requirements.

A Joint Immigration-FCEF Working Committee has also been established to develop recommendations for a new work permit approval system.

FCEF says the committee provides an opportunity for Government and the private sector to work together on a system that supports employment, productivity and economic growth.