Navua officially enters new chapter as town

After more than five decades of advocacy, Navua has officially been declared Fiji’s 14th municipality.

The journey to town status began in 1973, with generations of residents carrying the call for formal recognition.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says today’s declaration is a historic milestone for the people of Navua, recognising their resilience and contribution to the development of the area.

“For more than five decades, the people of Navua have carried the inspiration for their communities to be recognized as a town. That inspiration dates back to the 1970s.”

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Rabuka says the declaration recognises the generations of people who have contributed to Navua’s development.

“We are not simply declaring Navua a town. We are recognizing the power that has brought us here and the generations of people who have contributed to that journey.”

The PM says the new status is expected to provide a stronger foundation for local governance and future development.

Rabuka says it his government will support better planning and delivery of municipal services, while creating opportunities for residential, commercial and industrial growth.

For Navua residents, the declaration marks the end of a wait spanning more than 50 years and the beginning of a new chapter for the growing community.