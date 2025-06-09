MSP survey spotlights HIV misconceptions

[Photo: File]

Medical Services Pacific’s new pilot school-based survey has revealed both progress and persistent gaps in HIV and drug awareness among Fijian students.

Baseline findings showed that only 49 percent of students initially knew about HIV, rising slightly to 50.1 percent after awareness sessions.

Among younger children, 95 percent of Year 1 to Year 3 students correctly identified safe and unsafe objects, while 85.3 percent of Year 4 and 5 students understood that peer

pressure can lead to drug abuse. However, 14.7 percent still held misconceptions.

At the secondary level, students in Years 11 to 13 demonstrated strong knowledge of HIV prevention, testing, and drug related risks, but gaps remain in understanding stigma, treatment, and safe sex practices.

The six pilot schools included Delainamasi Government School, Ballantine Memorial School, Nasinu Secondary School, St Thomas Secondary School in the Western Division, Delana Primary School, and Tilak High School.

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Project Manager Christine Nikola said interest in participating grew during initial school visits, though some students were unable to join due to lack of parental consent.

“We wanted to find out how much students know about HIV, are they even aware of HIV? Are they aware of the new information, because the HIV trend is always changing.”

Participating in the survey, parent Savenaca Vue added that initiative was a ‘great idea’

“I think it’s great when we try to bring about changes; it’s through consultation and we do believe that without consultation people are resistant to change and one of the

best ways to bring about change is to conduct consultation.”

MSP says the findings highlight an urgent need to update resources and strengthen awareness efforts, ensuring young people receive accurate information to protect their health and future.