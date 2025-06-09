Fitzgibbons nabs emotional win over great rival Gilmore

[Source: HANDOUT/World Surf League]

Steph Gilmore’s tough return to the championship surf tour has continued, with the eight-time world champion knocked out in the first round by fellow Australian Sally Fitzgibbons at the Fiji Pro.

Gilmore was edged 9.97 to 8.37 by Fitzgibbons in their showdown on Wednesday in four-to-eight-foot waves at Cloudbreak.

It marked the sixth time from eight events this season Gilmore has been knocked out in the first round in what has been a tough return to the tour following a two-year sabbatical.

The 38-year-old’s only joy so far this season was her stunning win at the Gold Coast Pro in May for a 34th Championship Tour victory.

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Two-time world champion Tyler Wright was another high-profile Australian to fall in round one, pipped by Francisca Veselko by just 0.17 of a point.

But it was better news for Isabella Nichols, who secured her spot in the second round with a 9.33 to 3.80 victory over Ulukilupetea Kurop.

Fitzgibbons, who takes on five-time world champion Carissa Moore in round two, dedicated her win to former Surfing Australia chief executive Mark Lane, who died over the weekend following a long battle with cancer.

“That one was for you Laney. He was a true legend of our surf community. He was with me when I was 13, 14 on Team Australia. I’m sending all my love to his family and friends.”

Fitzgibbons wasn’t even meant to take on Gilmore in round one, but the withdrawal of American Caitlin Simmers due to injury meant organisers had to shake up the schedule.

That pitted Fitzgibbons against Gilmore in a repeat of the 2014 Fiji Pro final, which was won by Fitzgibbons.

“It was back to the clash of the vets. We were reliving our heyday, our 2014 final. It’s why you still do it. I think the universe was at play there because we were in separate parts of the draw (initially).”

Fitzgibbons and Gilmore didn’t give an inch, with both desperate to gain the early priority.

“It’s a 20-year rivalry, you’ve got to have that. That energy around it, that spark. I love surfing against the new generation that pushes you also, but there’s nothing like it (against your old rivals). That bitter taste of all the defeats your rivals handed to you – you just want to go out there and smash them.”

The highlight of the women’s opening round was a huge, 10-point barrel ride from Canadian Erin Brooks, who crushed Australian Sophie McCulloch.

Four of the men’s 16 round-two heats were also contested on Wednesday, with Australian Ethan Ewing the biggest casualty after falling to American Cole Houshmand.

Seth Moniz, Yago Dora and Kanoa Igarashi all booked spots in the third round.