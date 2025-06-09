Sayed-Khaiyum, Sagar reflect on legal battle

[Photo: File]

A two-year legal battle involving former Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Chief Executive Officer Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and current Chief Financial Officer Vimlesh Sagar has come to an end, for now.

The Fijian Independent Commission Against Corruption filed a nolle prosequi in court yesterday, discontinuing the proceedings against the two.

For former FBC CEO Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, the end of the proceedings brings relief after what he describes as more than two years of unnecessary legal pressure.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the case placed significant emotional strain on his family.

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“The whole thing was very frivolous right from the start, but unfortunately it put my family, my children, my wife, my parents, through a lot of trauma. And I’m just glad it’s over and then we just move on to the next one.”

He says the length of the proceedings also came at a cost to taxpayers, with the matter having remained before the courts for more than two years.

“I just hope this sort of nonsense doesn’t reoccur for anyone. Because ultimately it’s a waste of time and resources and money, not only for me, but for the taxpayers as well.”

Current FBC Chief Financial Officer Vimlesh Sagar says the proceedings also took a mental toll on him and his family.

However, he says the experience did not affect his trust in the legal process.

“The amount of mental stress, the amount of the process that we have been through, it cannot be depreciated in accounting terms, but it is a process. We all got to trust the process, we all got to be honest with our intentions, and the best part is integrity. We do it right, even when nobody is watching.”

The filing of the nolle prosequi also resulted in the lifting of their bail conditions, including travel restrictions.