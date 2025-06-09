Couple arrested for alleged drug possession

A couple is in police custody after being found in possession of white powder believed to be illicit drugs, along with house-breaking implements.

They were arrested early yesterday morning after police stopped and checked their vehicle at a checkpoint in Dokanaisuva.

The vehicle, which had an expired wheel tax, was driven by the 41-year-old man, who was also without a valid driving license.

The man and his 35-year-old wife remain in police custody as investigations continue.