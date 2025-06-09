Katoa joins Kamikamica for historic event

Former Melbourne Storm, Tongan International and Dally M Second Rower of the Year player – Eliesa 'Eli' Katoa

NRL and Melbourne Storm star Eliesa ‘Eli’ Katoa was also part of the inaugural Tui Kamikamica Bowl in Lautoka today.

The Kaiviti Silktails and Melbourne Storm Under 21 honored a rugby league icon and former Fiji Bati captain, Kamikamica, in a match today to acknowledge the recently retired Taveuni man.

Joining Kamikamica for the historic event is fellow Melbourne Storm superstar Katoa, who is currently sidelined as he continues his recovery.

The presence of Tongan international edge-forward Katoa reinforces the deep Pacific ties within the Melbourne Storm organization.

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Katoa, a Dally M Second-Rower of the Year, has taken on a key mentoring role for Melbourne’s rising forwards while recovering.

The creation of the perpetual fixture acknowledges Kamikamica’s immense contribution to rugby league across Fiji and Australia, serving as a beacon for local talent aspiring to reach the NRL.

Kamikamica says it’s an honor for him and his family to have his name attached to the Bowl games between the Silktails and Storm.

He goes on to say that he truly appreciates all the love and support.