Ronaldo scores winner

[Source:ESPN]

Cristiano Ronaldo netted his 978th professional goal, which was also the winner, as his Al Nassr team came from behind to beat Al Taawoun 2-1 today in the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo’s side found themselves behind after just 11 minutes.

However, they dragged themselves back level on the stroke of half-time, courtesy of midfielder Samu Costa’s precise effort from outside the box.

That goal paved the way for Ronaldo’s winner in the 50th minute, as the 41-year-old flicked home centre back Mohamed Simakan’s goal-bound effort.

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The Riyadh-based side saw the game out to continue their perfect start to the Saudi Pro League season, with four wins from four games, as they look to defend their championship crown.