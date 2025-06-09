Wesele takes charge of Bulikula ahead of World Cup

[Source: Jone Wesele after today's announcement.]

With the Rugby League World Cup just a month away, newly appointed Fiji Bulikula head coach Jone Wesele has outlined his vision for both the national team and the long-term development of women’s rugby league in Fiji.

The former Fiji Bati representative has taken over from Joe Dakuitoga and says he is honoured to be entrusted with leading the national women’s side into its next chapter.

“I’d like to thank my predecessor for all the hard work that he has done. It’s truly humbling to be the head coach of Fiji Bulikula.”

Wesele also acknowledged those responsible for his appointment, saying he was grateful for the confidence placed in him.

Article continues after advertisement

“I’d like to thank everyone who was involved in selecting the successor and for trusting me.”

While preparations for the World Cup remain an immediate priority, Wesele says developing a stronger domestic pathway for female players is a key long-term goal.

He believes the growth of women’s rugby league in Fiji depends on creating more opportunities for girls and women to compete regularly.

“We can see now that there is a need to have local competitions for our girls and our women.”

Wesele says he hopes to work alongside rugby league stakeholders to establish competitions that mirror the structure available to men and boys.

“That’s something that we really want to do, to build our girls so that they are exposed to competitions that will help them rise to a level where they can participate at a higher level.”

The Bulikula will continue their preparations for the Rugby League World Cup, while Wesele and his coaching staff work towards building a stronger pathway for the next generation of female players.