AI gives hackers the edge

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Identity theft is becoming a new front in cybercrime, with hackers using artificial intelligence to trick employees and gain access to businesses in Fiji.

Chillisoft CEO Alex Teh points out that criminals are targeting people who hold the keys to company systems.

Teh states ransomware groups such as Akira, Qilin, and RedLine are targeting passwords and privileged users, using deepfakes and AI-powered phishing to manipulate victims faster.

Interpol has identified Fiji as a target for RedLine malware, which steals personal information, cryptocurrency data, and sensitive documents.

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Teh says the tool has been used against Pacific Island companies, noting Fiji-based Pacific Building Solutions was recently hit by Qilin ransomware.

He warns that businesses cannot rely on multi-factor authentication alone, which he calls the bare minimum.

Organisations must also review access privileges given to employees, machines, and AI agents, warning that giving AI systems too much access creates another security risk.

Attack speeds are also accelerating—vulnerabilities that once took months to exploit can now be targeted within hours, which Teh says will soon require zero-minute protection.

This comes as the region deals with a shortage of cybersecurity specialists, limited cyber investigators, and scarce forensic capabilities.

However, Teh says Fiji produces about 1,000 IT graduates each year—including around 700 from Fiji National University—who can help close the gap.

“Truth be known, Fiji is actually producing excellent graduates in IT. Let’s allow them to build a career in Fiji.”

Teh adds that the new Fiji Computer Emergency Response Team can provide young professionals a pathway into the sector, while funding from the Fijian Government, Australia, the United States, and the United Nations can help build capacity to protect local infrastructure.

He made the comments at the Cybersec Fiji 2026 Symposium, which drew about 200 attendees.