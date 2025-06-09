Entertainment

How Dolly Parton won the hearts of younger generations

Radio New Zealand

August 29, 2026 8:49 am

Source: RNZ

Any 80-year-old would envy the respect Dolly Parton commanded with younger generations.

The country icon and philanthropist, who died this week, released her first single in 1959, but the combination of her supreme songwriting skills and business savvy ensured she was never tied to any era.

Love for Dolly Parton was not necessarily nostalgic.

“Thanks to [Hannah Montana] I had a whole new following of people that were turned on to me, these young little kids,” Parton told Vanity Fair in 2020.

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Her immaculate and enviable image, and her openness to embracing new ways of doing things, made her a perfect celebrity for the internet.

“Do I look sick to you!” she exclaimed in an endearing Instagram video in October last year in response to reports of her ill health.

A 2020 post inspired The Dolly Parton Challenge, where celebrities like Janet Jackson, Conan O’Brien, Will Smith and Ellen DeGeneres all followed her lead in posting classic pictures tailored for each social media platform.

Her classic songs met the moment too. While TikTok is filled with clips of her classic interviews, it’s also given new life to classic songs like ‘Jolene’, ‘9 to 5’ and ‘Here You Come Again’, which have soundtrack countless viral moments.

Parton’s appeal to younger generations wasn’t accidental. She actively embraced opportunities to connect with them, even when they lay far outside country music’s traditional audience.

In 2011, Dolly Parton appeared on Australia’s national youth network triple j where she spoke about the then-brand-new Dolly Parton mobile phone app.

“I try to roll with the punches,” Parton told Tom Ballard and Alex Dyson at the time.

“I try to surround myself with all these young people that are really up on all this high tech.”

Launching an app was a long way from her humble beginnings as one of 12 kids in a cramped cabin in Tennessee’s Smoky Mountains.

“I was laughing earlier because when I was just a kid back in the early days, we didn’t even have electricity and now here I am,” she said.

“You can just call me Digital Dolly.”

As tastes change, so does the sound and shape of music. As someone who made music for more than 70 years, Parton saw the advent and decline of countless sounds and trends. She had respect for it all.

Her letter to Eminem, which went viral after her passing, was just one example of how broad her respect for music was.

“I just love watching all the things that go on,” she told triple j. “I’ve noticed it through the years.”

Every generation thinks their music is the best. As far as Dolly was concerned, they’re all right.

“I’ve been doing this since I was a little kid and every generation, or every decade or so, everybody has their own music. It’s only right that they should,” she said.

“We think our generation is the best one, when we were young, when we were teenagers.

“I never criticise or judge other people’s work. I admire so many people for the chances they take. We’ve got wonderful music out there.”

Not that she would, but Parton could easily have taken a lot of credit for her part in inspiring so much of that wonderful music. History is filled with overt and subtle references to Parton’s work.

“She had generations worth of musical influence,” says Henry Wagons, singer-songwriter and host of the ABC’s Tower Of Song.

“In every single syllable of Kasey Chambers’s voice, Kacey Musgraves’s voice, CMAT’s voice, Waxahatchee: the new breed of the jangliest, coolest Americana music … she has influence across all musical genres.”

When Beyonce went country with Cowboy Carter in 2024 she covered ‘Jolene’, and roped Parton in for both a spoken word appearance and a duet on the song Tyrant.

Detroit garage rockers The White Stripes also tackled ‘Jolene’ on their 2004 live release Under Blackpool Lights.

“Oh, I love this record,” Parton told triple j of her thoughts on their cover.

“I just think that’s so great that they love my song good enough to record it.”

Younger audiences didn’t just admire Parton’s songs. They admired the person behind them: funny, self-aware, compassionate and entirely comfortable in her own skin.

It’s no surprise that covering Dolly remains a rite of passage for many musicians.

“Jolene and 9 to 5 [were] the first songs I ever learned,” 17-year-old Gomeroi singer songwriter Kyla Belle tells triple j. “Her music is such a blessing.”

Vera Blue, who covered ‘Jolene’ when appearing on The Voice in 2013, said the balance of light and shade in Parton’s work was hugely impactful.

“I’ve always loved how much heart, honesty and humour she could fit into a song, and how completely herself she always was,” she says. “Not to mention her glamour and style.”

American country star Kacey Musgraves had covered Parton’s Here You Come Again countless times before she got to link up with the legend, and pop star Katy Perry, at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

“It was just one of the most unforgettable moments in my life,” Kacey Musgraves told Zan Rowe on the Take 5 podcast.

“She was a joy to work with. She was so down to earth and super nice to me and hilarious.”

Parton was, first and foremost, a singer and songwriter, but she contained multitudes.

Her willingness to poke fun at herself and own her image — all rhinestones, fake boobs, and big hair — helped endear her to many, even those who didn’t like country music.

“She’s so intelligent and such a wonderful songwriter,” Musgraves said. “Her craft comes first, but then there she is in her rhinestones and her big hair and you know this iconic kind of figure in pop culture over the years.

“To me, when you strip all that away, she would still have her songs. I think that it doesn’t really matter what she piles on top of it because, I mean, we all know what she’s really about.”

Some of that stuff piled on top was by no means trivial. Her philanthropy, advocacy for LGBTQIA+ rights, and perceived kindness resonated with younger generations. They saw her as someone who was on their side.

“To me, Dolly Parton embodied a deeply holistic understanding of the human experience,” singer-songwriter Alex Lahey tells triple j.

“She shared our love, our pain, our hope, our questions and our pursuit of joy and made us feel seen.

“She turned these experiences into some of the greatest songs of all time and forged new ground in her advocacy for LGBTQIA+ rights, public health funding and literacy advocacy.

“What a woman, what a songwriter, what a performer, and what a strong and fierce LGBTQIA+ ally she was to us,” G Flip tells triple j.

“She is such an icon for always embracing who she was and advocating for others to do the same.

“She was the personification of tolerance,” Aleksiah says.

“Her music was to, and for, everybody. She had this way of mixing lessons and advice and comfort into all of her music.”

Parton knew the power of appealing beyond your own demographic and embraced every opportunity to do so.

She was a culturally savvy operator who didn’t just surround herself with people who knew how to keep her relevant to new generations, she actually listened to them.

Combined with her humour, kindness and ability to adapt to and embrace change, it’s no wonder she remained an icon in the eyes of every generation that came after her.

In a career with so many incredible concurrent legacies, her ability to speak across generations and lean into the aspects of her personality and image that resonated universally, arguably had the most enduring impact.

 

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