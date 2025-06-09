Qawa river pollution concerns grow

[Photo: Peceli Naviticoko]

Dead fish, a strong stench and growing concerns over water quality along the Qawa River have prompted communities in Vulovi, Natokamu and Vunivaivai in Labasa to call for an urgent investigation.

Residents say the problem becomes more noticeable during the FSC crushing season and are concerned that wastewater from the nearby mill could be affecting the river and its marine life.

The river has traditionally been an important source of food for the communities, but residents say declining fish and crab numbers, along with the recent discovery of dead fish, have raised fresh concerns about the health of the waterway.

Vulovi villager Serupepelu Butusomo is calling on authorities to investigate the concerns and determine whether wastewater from the mill could be contributing to the changes being seen along the Qawa River.

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“For us here in Vulovi, this is no longer just about raising concerns. It is about protecting our community and our river. It is a fight for survival. Every crushing season, the smell coming from the mill across the river, along with the declining fish and crab population, becomes a major concern. People are even feeling sick because of the strong smell, while the riverbanks continue to erode. Plants are also struggling to grow, and we believe the water may be affecting the vegetation along the riverbank.”

Another villager, Ropate Koroi, says the issue has been raised repeatedly during previous crushing seasons, but residents are still waiting for a lasting solution.

He says the strong stench from the river and the recent discovery of dead fish have raised concerns about the health of the ecosystem, while fewer fish and crabs are being seen during the crushing season.

Koroi says the river remains an important source of food for the community, making the concerns even more serious.

Labasa District Representative Penisoni Rokosi says the problem extends beyond the river, with nearby households also affected by the strong smell and waste around the mill area.

He says he has raised the issue with relevant authorities and was informed that water samples have been taken, with the results still pending.

Rokosi says residents want a long-term solution and are calling for proper investigation into any wastewater entering the Qawa River.

FBC News has sent questions to the Fiji Sugar Corporation and the Ministry of Environment seeking responses to the concerns raised by the communities and is awaiting their replies.