Church net assets hit $54 million

[Photo: Supplied: Methodist church in Fiji and Rotuma Facebook page]

The Methodist Church in Fiji has recorded more than $54 million in net assets, showing a stronger financial position in 2025.

Its net assets increased from $50.99 million in 2024 to $54.05 million in 2025.

The figures were presented at the 2026 Annual Conference, or Bose Ko Viti.

The Church’s total assets also increased, rising from $55.51 million to $58.63 million.

At the same time, its liabilities remained almost unchanged, increasing slightly from $4.52 million to $4.58 million.

The growth was mainly driven by an increase in financial investments.

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Equity investments rose from $37.95 million to $42.22 million.

The Church also recorded growth in its property and equipment, which increased from $8.42 million to $8.69 million.

However, cash holdings fell from $7.70 million to $5.64 million.

The report says the Church’s overall financial position remains strong, with growing assets and relatively low liabilities