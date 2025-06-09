USP combines online, practical solar training

[Photo: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The University of the South Pacific is changing the way solar workers are trained by combining online theory with intensive hands-on sessions.

USP Pacific TAFE Director Rosalia Fatiaki says students will complete some theory courses online before coming to the Sustainable Energy Training Centre at USP Laucala Campus for practical training.

“Well I suppose students, I mean to come and do the practical, it’s an intensive, can run from 10 days, depends on the training needs, the competencies that they’re after and so that will mean that there’s two weeks away from work because this is intended for those who are already working in the area in solar in energy. So that will mean leaving their country, coming here to do the solar training.”

She says the centre is fully equipped with modern solar equipment to give students practical experience and improve the standard of solar installation.

Article continues after advertisement

Fatiaki says the practical training can run for up to 10 days, depending on the needs and competencies of participants.

She says the programme is designed mainly for people already working in the solar and energy sector who want to upgrade their skills.

The centre will initially offer micro-credentials, while USP plans to introduce a Diploma in Solar Energy in 2027.

Fatiaki says the training will support Fiji and the Pacific as countries look for alternatives to fossil fuels and increase their use of renewable energy.