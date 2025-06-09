Heatwaves send men to work in shorts

[Source: Reuters]

Scorching summer temperatures have done what decades of ​dress-down Fridays have failed to do — get men to the office in shorts.

Japan’s capital led the way. This year the ‌metropolitan government’s long-standing no-tie, no-jacket “Cool Biz” campaign took a step further by encouraging its staff to ditch long trousers, and even try T-shirts and sneakers.

As heatwaves mounted across Europe, other workers followed in Tokyo’s wake, sometimes with the encouragement of authorities and management, sometimes without.

LINE BETWEEN COMMUTER AND HOLIDAY STYLES BLURRING

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Major retailers told Reuters linen shorts ​and suits were flying off the shelves in Britain, as men opted for breathable fabrics more commonly associated with Mediterranean climes.

“The ​lines between ‘commuter’ and ‘holiday’ style are blurring,” Martha Hibberd, menswear buyer at British department store John Lewis, said.

Marks and ⁠Spencer (MKS.L), said sales of men’s linen trousers in June to July jumped 183% compared with the same period a year ago.

H&M (HMb.ST), — one of ​Europe’s biggest fashion retailers — said it was bringing in lighter clothes and delaying the release of autumnal lines to later in the year.

“It looks ​like we’re not going back when it comes to climate change,” Andreas Lowenstam, H&M’s head of menswear design, said.

Hugo Boss said it has increased its assortment of tailored shorts. Its “Boss by Beckham” range in collaboration with soccer star David Beckham, offers a pair of cotton tailored shorts for €229 ($267.27).

‘SHORTS ARE FOR WEEKENDS’

The trend was there to ​see in Europe’s business hubs, from London’s Canary Wharf to the streets of Frankfurt. But there were some limits.

At Norway’s largest bank, DNB, ​staff were welcome to wear shorts and skirts, spokesperson Vidar Korsberg Dalsbo told Reuters.

“However, we are probably talking about smarter garments with some length rather than a ‌ballerina ⁠skirt or a cheeky pair of 1970s-style soccer shorts.”

In June, Gianfranco Lot, Switzerland head at insurance group Swiss Re (SRENH.S), wrote an email to staff with tips on how to stay cool.

Alongside the list of suggestions — such as drinking water, breaking when needed, and taking a dip in Lake Zurich just across from the office — there was a quick reminder that “shorts are for weekends”.

Pushing back against the traditions, there were signs that some ​workers were prepared to take a ​stand for their lighter attire.

Germany’s biggest ⁠union, IG Metall, and services sector union Verdi both told Reuters they believed dress codes should be relaxed or waived if necessary at times of higher temperatures.

“Summers are getting hotter, heat waves are becoming more ​frequent, and the strain on workers is noticeably increasing,” Moriz Tiedemann, occupational health expert at IG Metall, ​said.

Some were already taking ⁠matters into their own hands.

In Warsaw, one bus driver decided he had had enough of the standard uniform of long polyester trousers and turned up to work one day this month in a skirt, as a protest.

“These materials make us sweat and overheat,” said the man, who only gave his ⁠name as ​Darek.

At the last count, a petition launched by one of his colleagues, asking the ​Polish capital’s transport authority ZTM to let drivers wear shorts during hot weather, had collected more than 400 signatures.