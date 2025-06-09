Second opinion saves Lautoka man from amputation

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

A 28-year-old mechanic from Saweni, Lautoka, faced leg amputation after an alleged hit-and-run bicycle accident.

After doctors in Lautoka advised that amputation was his only option, his family transferred him to Pacific Specialist Healthcare Hospitals in Nadi for a second opinion.

At PSH Hospitals, leading orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Vaigalo Eddie McCaig performed multiple surgeries, saving the patient’s left leg from amputation.

Patient’s wife, Sonia Kumar says they had lost all hope when doctors in Lautoka told them that amputation was the only option.

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“At that moment, we decided to shift him to PSH Hospitals. We have now been told there is no need to amputate his leg, though he will undergo a series of surgical procedures to fully recover.”

Due to severe pain and medication, the patient authorized his wife to speak on his behalf.

Dr. McCaig, who has 22 years of medical experience, confirmed the case was complex and the treatment rare in Fiji.

“The patient was transferred from Lautoka on Tuesday, August 25, with a limb-threatening injury. Following multiple surgeries, his leg is no longer at risk of amputation.”

Dr. McCaig explained that surgeons often opt for amputation because it is easier and effective prosthetics are available.

However, PSH Hospitals is embarking on a specialized treatment plan.

“First, we have to clear the infection and stabilize the leg, followed by skin grafts. Once healed, we aim to replace ten centimeters of his tibia bone using the Masquelet bone graft surgical technique.”

The procedure involves filling the bone defect with bone cement (polymethyl methacrylate), waiting two months, and then replacing the cement with a bone graft from the patient’s iliac crest.

Dr. McCaig highlights that he has previously performed this French-developed technique at CWM Hospital in Suva.

PSH Hospitals founder and CEO Parvish Kumar expressed pride in his medical team for introducing advanced procedures and wished the patient a speedy recovery.