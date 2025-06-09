Nakula embracing challenge of Pearls and studies

[Source: File]

Balancing university studies and elite sport is no easy task, but Crest Fiji Pearls midcourter Nina Nakula believes the sacrifices are worth it after earning selection for next month’s Netball World Cup qualifiers in Tonga.

The University of the South Pacific student says being named in the Fiji Pearls squad is a proud moment and an opportunity she does not take for granted.

“It means so much to be selected to be part of the qualifiers team that is going to Tonga. I’m grateful for the opportunity and for the belief that we’re going to be fighting for a place in the top two to qualify for the World Cup.”

Nakula has been part of the Pearls’ preparations in recent months as the national side builds towards the crucial qualifying tournament.

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Away from the court, she continues to juggle the demands of university studies alongside her netball commitments, something she admits has not always been easy.

“It’s been a challenge juggling sports and academics, but I’m up for any challenge and the mountains that come with it.”

The talented midcourter is among the players hoping to help Fiji secure one of the qualification spots available in Tonga and book a place at the next Netball World Cup.