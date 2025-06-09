Solar industry faces skills shortage

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji’s growing solar industry is facing a shortage of specialised skills, with more than 20 solar companies needing trained workers.

Pacific Technical Officer Sandip Kumar says the new Sustainable Energy Training Centre will focus on upskilling tradesmen and technicians to meet the industry’s growing demand.

“When you talk about solar energy, it’s a different skill set. So there are electrical licences for electricians. The same applies for solar. In Australia and New Zealand, you need to be accredited to be working on solar. And that’s the objective that we want to achieve. People get trained on this specialised equipment. And as such, they can be accredited. And that will also support the RE transition that we are talking about in the region.”

He says solar requires a different skill set from conventional electrical work, making specialised training essential as Fiji expands its renewable energy infrastructure.

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Kumar says the centre will offer micro-qualifications in the design and installation of grid-connected, off-grid and hybrid solar systems, as well as their operation and maintenance.

He says training will also help strengthen the industry’s capacity to support Fiji and the Pacific’s transition away from fossil fuels.

Kumar says the centre will eventually expand into emerging areas such as electric vehicles and marine transport.

He adds that specialised solar training could also pave the way for accreditation of workers, similar to requirements in Australia and New Zealand.