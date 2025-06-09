Parents warned over hazardous "squishy" toys

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The Consumer Council of Fiji is urging parents and caregivers to exercise caution when buying “squishy” toys, particularly cheap, unbranded, or counterfeit products.

The advisory follows international safety alerts and product recalls highlighting risks of chemical burns, toxic exposure, and choking hazards.

Squishy toys – soft, gel-filled sensory items often shaped like animals or food – have surged in popularity among local children, driven by social media trends.

However, safety investigations in the UK, US, and Canada have raised severe concerns.

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A recent Consumer Council survey across local retail stores and online platforms confirmed these toys are widely available in Fiji.

Most lack basic safety warnings, cautionary labels, or ingredient disclosures.

When these unvetted toys tear, burst, or leak, children risk chemical exposure through skin contact, inhalation, or ingestion.

Fillings such as liquids, powders, sand, and water beads also present severe choking and toxicological hazards.

Consumer Council Chief Executive Seema Shandil emphasized that parents should not assume colorful toys are safe.

She advised consumers to avoid damaged, leaking, or strong-smelling items, emphasizing that child safety must remain the top priority.