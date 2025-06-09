No final decision yet on Yaqona Bill 2026

[Photo: FILE]

The Ministry of Agriculture has clarified that no final decisions have been made to the proposed Yaqona (Kava) Bill 2026.

The Ministry has acknowledged the strong public interest and concerns surrounding the proposed legislation following its tabling in Parliament last week.

The Ministry has thanked yaqona farmers, growers, traders, processors, exporters and the public who have shared their views on the proposed legislation, including during the initial national public consultations held from February to May this year.

Following its First Reading in Parliament, the Bill has been referred to the relevant Parliamentary Standing Committee for further review and due process.

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The Ministry says it must undergo the Standing Committee process, including further public consultation, before proceeding to its Second and Third Readings in Parliament.

Stakeholders across the yaqona industry and the public are encouraged to participate in the upcoming consultation process and provide their views and recommendations.

The Ministry says broad participation is important to ensure the proposed legislation takes into account the interests of the yaqona industry and the thousands of households whose livelihoods depend on it.