Fijiana Ready to Take Japan Test

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Vodafone Fijiana XV is focused on fixing its shortcomings in attack and defence before a one-Test tour of Japan and the WXV tournament in Hong Kong.

Captain Kolora Lomani says the team has used its week back in camp to review the two matches against South Africa and work on individual and team responsibilities.

She says the players have worked hard to address the areas that let them down.

“The forwards have been working hard as in their set pieces and line out and scrums. So our strength is through the forwards and obviously we’ve got the back line here. And obviously I back the back line as well. So we just have to get the forwards doing their own job running up the middle and then obviously spread the ball out wide where we can”

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She believes the team has the potential to perform well if the forwards can create a platform for the backs to attack.

Fiji has played Japan only once, and Lomani expects a physical contest against a side she describes as strong and committed.

Lomani has also called on family, friends and supporters to continue backing the team while they are away.

The Fijiana will travel to Japan next week before turning their attention to the WXV campaign in Hong Kong.