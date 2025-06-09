Hydroponics to cut vegetable imports

[Photo: File]

Fiji is looking to expand hydroponics and protected agriculture to increase off-season vegetable production and reduce reliance on imports.

Minister for Agriculture and Waterways, Tomasi Tunabuna, says controlled-environment farming can help farmers maintain production when seasonal conditions affect vegetable supply.

He says the approach is part of the Ministry’s wider effort to address Fiji’s growing food import bill by increasing local production.

“Well, we have several programs that are targeting import substitution. The increasing budget is intended to provide some assistance for the different commodities that we will promote, to increase productivity, to address our reliance, over-reliance on imported products. I think as far as vegetables, we will be promoting a lot of protected agricultural systems, hydroponics, that address the seasonality of vegetables”.

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The Ministry is promoting systems such as hydroponics and protected agriculture to ensure vegetables can be produced outside the main growing season.

Tunabuna says this could help provide a more consistent supply of vegetables for local consumers and the tourism industry.

The move comes as Fiji continues to rely on imported agricultural products, with the country importing about $1.1 billion worth of agricultural goods last year.

Tunabuna says increasing year-round production will be important if Fiji is to reduce its dependence on imported food and strengthen local food security.