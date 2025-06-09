Successful partnership driving Rewa's latest title bid

[Source: File]

Stratum/PPCL Rewa FC will once again rely on the coaching partnership of Ratu Tevita Waranivalu and Priyant Manu as the Delta Tigers look to add the Extra Battle of the Giants title to their growing list of achievements.

The combination has enjoyed considerable success since Waranivalu took over as player-coach in July last year, with Manu continuing in his role as assistant coach to provide stability within the setup.

Their impact was immediate, guiding Rewa through an unbeaten run in the league to secure the 2025 Extra Premier League title. The pair followed that success by leading the Delta Tigers to the FMF Inter-District Championship crown at Govind Park, ending the district’s 15-year wait for the prestigious trophy.

The partnership has continued to flourish in 2026, with Rewa also gaining valuable international experience after reaching the semi-finals of the OFC Men’s Champions League.

Article continues after advertisement

Manu has played a key role alongside Waranivalu, particularly when the player-coach is required on the field, helping maintain continuity from the technical area.

Attention now turns to the Battle of the Giants, where Rewa will be hoping to build on the success it has enjoyed under the coaching duo.

The Delta Tigers open their campaign against Lautoka FC on September 4 before facing hosts Ba FC the following day. They will conclude their pool matches against Nadi FC on September 6.

Having already celebrated league and IDC success together, Waranivalu and Manu will be hoping their strong working relationship can help deliver Rewa’s first Battle of the Giants title since 2020.