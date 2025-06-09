Fiji strengthens agricultural investment planning

[Photo: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways/FACEBOOK PAGE]

Fiji is strengthening its capacity to develop and assess agricultural investment proposals through an economic and financial analysis training under the Food and Agricultural organization Hand-in-Hand Initiative.

Permanent Secretary for Agriculture and Waterways Dr Andrew Tukana says the long-term objective is to modernise the ministry’s investment planning process.

Dr Tukana says the Ministry plans to develop a standard investment-planning manual to guide the preparation and assessment of major agricultural investment proposals.

He says this would establish minimum requirements for evidence, analysis, consultation, quality assurance which will ensure the quality of investment proposals does not depend on individual officers or short term projects.

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Participants are being equipped with practical tools to assess whether agricultural investments are economically and financially viable.

The training also examines how investments can remain viable amid changes in prices, production costs and market conditions.