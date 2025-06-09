CD Projekt RED to launch remastered version of 'The Witcher 3'

[Source: Reuters]

CD Projekt RED (CDR.WA), will publish a remastered version of its 2015 ​blockbuster “The Witcher 3” on September 29, ahead of a 2027 launch ‌of a new expansion for the video game, it said late on Tuesday.

Poland’s biggest video game developer showcased a trailer for “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Remastered” and a teaser trailer for its ​upcoming third expansion, titled “Songs of the Past”, at the Opening Night Live of ​the world’s biggest video game trade fair Gamescom.

It did not specify ⁠a release date for the expansion, but confirmed the 2027 launch.

“The Witcher 3”, ​a winner of more than 250 Game of the Year awards, is among the ​world’s all-time best-sellers, with more than 65 million copies sold since its launch.

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“We expect the remaster launch to have a meaningful positive impact on the company’s fourth quarter results, while also helping to ​further expand The Witcher 3 installed base ahead of the release of Songs ​of the Past, potentially to 70-75 million copies by then,” Erste Group analyst Krzysztof Tkocz said ‌in a ⁠note to investors.

The remastered version will be available as a free upgrade to all owners of the original game on GOG, Steam, Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. The game will also get a native version for Nintendo Switch ​2.

All current owners ​of the base game ⁠will also gain free access to the two existing expansions to “The Witcher 3”, and both of them will be included in ​the remastered version.

“This maps a great opportunity for people … to ​jump in ⁠with the improvements on the remaster update and get a whole lot of stuff for free before we ship the Songs of the Past,” CD Projekt RED level design ⁠lead Miles ​Tost said after the trailer showcase.

Offering the remaster ​free of charge should further strengthen players’ trust in the company, Tkocz wrote, noting that many developers release ​them as separate paid products.