True Fitness expands to Nadi

True Fitness is expanding to Nadi, with a new True Fitness Nadi Central facility set to open this November.

Located at True Mart Nadi Central, the gym follows the response to earlier True Fitness facilities. It reflects demand for spaces where Fijians can exercise and make fitness part of their daily lives.

Group President Daniel Kim says the response to True Fitness so far demonstrates Fijians’ interest in managing their health and well-being.

“More Fijians are making the decision to exercise, become more active, and invest in their health, and we want to make it easier for them to do that.”

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Kim says Nadi is the next location for the True Fitness brand, with the Nadi Central facility serving people living and working in the area.

True Fitness Nadi Central is intended for both first-time gym users and experienced members.