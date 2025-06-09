Rabo eager to end Suva's BOG drought

[Photo: File]

Suva FC coach Pita Rabo believes his side has the motivation and belief needed to challenge for the Extra Battle of the Giants title as the Capital City side looks to end a 31- year wait for the prestigious trophy.

The Whites have not won the tournament since 1995, but Rabo says his players are embracing the challenge despite being drawn in a difficult pool alongside Navua, defending champions Labasa and Nasinu.

“The team is well motivated and I believe it’s not an easy road for us. It’s not an easy task for us, even given the pool that we are in now, but we’re ready for whatever comes our way.”

Rabo acknowledges that Suva faces one of the toughest groups in the competition, with Labasa and Navua expected to pose significant challenges.

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“We know the challenge is not going to be easy for us. The players have to dig deeper and the most important thing is that they believe in themselves. Labasa and Navua are quality sides, especially Labasa as the defending champions, but we are prepared.”

The former Fiji international believes a positive start will be crucial in a tournament where every match carries extra importance.

“The most important thing is the way we start. We want to start well and get the three points against Navua in our first game.”

Rabo is drawing on his years of experience as both a player and coach as he prepares the side for the challenge ahead.

The former midfielder famously scored the winning goal in Suva’s 2004 Fiji FACT triumph and says those experiences continue to shape his approach from the technical area.

“I’ll use everything that I’ve got, my experience and everything I did as a player, to make sure Suva has a good chance of winning this BOG title.”

Suva opens its campaign against Navua on September 4 before taking on Labasa and Nasinu in its remaining pool matches.