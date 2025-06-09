Police officer jailed for serious assault

[Photo: FILE]

A police officer convicted of an act intended to cause grievous harm was sentenced to three years imprisonment by the Suva High Court on Thursday.

Apimeleki Colamata will serve 17 months and 20 days behind bars, while the remaining 18 months have been suspended for three years.

Colamata assaulted the complainant after he was questioned about the failure of police officers to intervene in a brawl in Nausori Town on 17 November 2024.

The accused and other police officers had arrived at the scene while the complainant and his brother were waiting for transport.

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During the brawl, one of the participants pushed the complainant’s brother, causing damage to his mobile phone.

The complainant subsequently questioned the accused about the police’s inability to stop the incident.

In response, the complainant was arrested by the accused and escorted to the police station.

At the police station, when the complainant inquired about the reason for his arrest, Colamata punched him in the face, causing severe injuries to the complainant’s jaw that required surgery.

In sentencing, the Court described the accused’s conduct as police bullying and emphasised the seriousness of the offence, noting the impact on public confidence in the police and the need for an appropriate deterrent sentence.

The court took into account the offender’s young age and his prospects for rehabilitation as reasons for the partial suspension of the sentence.