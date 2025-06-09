Navua drawing confidence from Rewa win

[Source: File]

Navua FC will head into next week’s Extra Battle of the Giants with confidence after its recent 1-0 victory over Rewa FC, according to head coach Rodeck Singh.

Singh says defeating one of the country’s top teams has provided a timely boost for the squad as it prepares for the prestigious tournament in Ba.

“A win against Rewa is always a great win. They’re a champion side and whenever you win against them, it boosts the morale of the team.”

The Navua mentor believes his side is in a good place but remains aware of the challenges that lie ahead in a highly competitive pool.

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“The team is in a good space, preparing well for BOG, knowing that we’re in a competitive pool. If we don’t prepare well, we surely will not be able to do well.”

While preparations have gone smoothly overall, Singh admits the recent weather has created difficulties for the team.

“The only challenge we’re facing is the weather. We are failing to find a ground to train on because of the weather conditions.”

He says Navua has had to look elsewhere for training facilities due to poor field conditions at its usual venue.

“Our ground where we train usually is not in a condition, so sometimes we have to pull strings at Uprising.”

Despite the setback, Singh says the squad remains focused and is eagerly anticipating the start of the Battle of the Giants.

The Extra Battle of the Giants will be held from the 4th to the 6th of next month, with the semifinals and final scheduled for the 12th and 13th.