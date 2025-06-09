Waila fire leaves 12 displaced

[Photo: File]

Twelve people have been left counting their losses after a fire destroyed most of their home at Waila early this week.

The National Fire Authority says the property at Duilomaloma, Serea Street, was about 85 percent damaged in the afternoon fire.

The corrugated iron building housed three flats.

The loss is provisionally estimated at $60,000.

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NFA Chief Executive Officer Puamau Sowane says the incident highlights the need for households to take fire prevention seriously.

He says firefighters have already responded to two residential fires this weekend, with families losing their homes and belongings.

The fire was reported through the National Emergency Number 910 at about 1.18pm.

Fire teams from Nakasi and Nausori responded, with crews bringing the fire under control by 2.01pm.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined and remains under assessment.

Sowane is urging families to practise safe cooking and electrical habits, avoid overloading power outlets and ensure everyone in the household knows how to evacuate in an

emergency.

He is also reminding the public to call 910 immediately when a fire is seen, saying early reporting allows firefighters to respond faster.