Hibiscus shoppers put on alert

The FCCC is warning consumers to be careful when buying goods, food and services at the upcoming Hibiscus Festival.

FCCC Chief Executive Officer Senikavika Jiuta states the Commission will monitor vendors for pricing, product quality and compliance with consumer protection laws.

She says consumers should not assume that a sale means lower quality.

Jiuta said every consumer was entitled to a fair deal and reasonable satisfaction. She is also reminding buyers to always ask for a receipt, as it can be used as proof of purchase if a complaint is later made.

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Consumers taking up zero-deposit or hire-purchase offers are being urged to check whether spare parts and after-sales services are available. They should also read the full contract and understand the interest rates before signing.

Buyers of mobile phones and electronic goods should confirm whether products are new, refurbished or counterfeit. They should also check warranty conditions before making payment.

Food safety is another concern during the festival. Jiuta says food should be freshly prepared, properly cooked and stored at safe temperatures. Vendors should also maintain clean stalls and good personal hygiene.

Food safety inspections and enforcement fall under the Ministry of Health and municipal health inspectors. The FCCC says it will support these authorities during the festival.

Jiuta is also warning festival-goers about possible scams.

She adds that consumers should be cautious of offers that appear too good to be true, pressure to make immediate payments, informal payment links and sellers who cannot provide receipts or contact details.