Major plans ahead for school’s volleyball

[Photo: FILE]

Plans are underway to stage more volleyball tournaments around the country as the Fiji Volleyball Federation renews its focus on developing the sport at grassroots level.

Fiji Volleyball president Myron Williams says the Central Eastern Secondary Schools Volleyball Championship, which began yesterday, will set the benchmark for plans to expand the competition to other parts of the country.

The championship has returned after more than a decade, with Fiji Volleyball determined to reignite efforts to grow the sport in schools and develop the next generation of players.

Williams says he has been impressed by the talent on display so far and believes the future of volleyball in Fiji is bright.

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“Where this is heading next year, what we’re trying to do is to have similar competitions in the northern and western division, then eventually establish a Fiji Secondary Schools Volleyball Association, run by teachers and working together with the Fiji Volleyball Federation.”

The championship concludes this afternoon.