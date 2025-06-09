Fiji targets 5,000 iTaukei-owned companies by 2034

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji has set an ambitious target of establishing 5,000 iTaukei-owned companies by 2034 as part of its effort to strengthen indigenous participation in the national economy.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka highlighted the goal while opening the 2026 Fiji Indigenous Business Council Symposium.

He says this can be achieved through stronger business development pathways, access to finance and closer partnerships.

Rabuka says indigenous economic empowerment must go beyond government grants, access to land and assistance programmes.

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“The objective must be economic participation, economic ownership, enterprise, investment, employment, productivity and wealth creation.”

Rabuka says he also wants capable indigenous businesses to have better opportunities to compete for government contracts and participate in national infrastructure and economic transformation projects.

The Prime Minister says indigenous land and natural resource ownership does not automatically result in economic empowerment.