PM urges better planning for Navua

[Photo: FILE]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is warning that Navua’s growth must be carefully planned to prevent pressure on essential infrastructure and services.

Speaking at the official declaration of Navua as a town, Rabuka says the new status provides an opportunity to plan the town’s development properly from the beginning.

He says unplanned growth could place additional pressure on roads, drainage, water supply, sanitation and other essential services.

“We have an opportunity to plan this growth properly from the very beginning.”

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Rabuka says Navua’s development must provide adequate space for housing, businesses, industry, public facilities and recreation.

He says the aim should not simply be to make Navua bigger, but to make it a better-planned and more resilient town.

“We must not simply build a bigger Navua, we must build a better Navua.”

Rabuka says resilience must also be at the centre of Navua’s future, given the town’s exposure to flooding, cyclones and heavy rainfall.

He says investment in effective drainage, resilient infrastructure, early warning systems, emergency preparedness and proper land-use planning will be critical.

The Prime Minister says the new town status should ultimately improve the quality of life for residents while creating an environment that is attractive to families, businesses and investors.

The challenge now is for the Navua Town Council and other stakeholders to ensure development keeps pace with the town’s growth.