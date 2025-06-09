Sabha urges police patrols for Janmashtami

[Photo: FILE]

Shree Sanatan Dharm Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji is calling for increased police patrols and security at major venues as Hindu communities across Fiji begin Janmashtami celebrations.

The celebrations will run from today until September 4, with mandirs and religious organisations holding prayers, bhajans, kirtans and other devotional programmes.

The Sabha says police support will be important to maintain public safety, manage traffic and ensure the safe movement of large numbers of devotees.

Devotees are also being urged to take extra care when travelling, follow traffic and parking rules and pay special attention to children and senior citizens.

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The Sabha says Janmashtami is a time to promote faith, unity, discipline and respect while celebrating Lord Krishna’s teachings of love, compassion and righteousness.