SVC stamps its mark at school's basketball

Mostly known for its dominance in the swimming pool, Swami Vivekananda College from Nadi made a strong impression at the Vodafone Secondary Schools Basketball Championships over the past three days.

The championship featured more than 70 teams, with SVC reaching the elimination rounds in three different grades.

Under the guidance of coaches Sera and Samisoni Vugatoko, SVC showed the abundance of talent they possess on the basketball court and is certainly a team to watch next season.

SVC’s Under-15 boys narrowly lost 31-29 to Latter-day Saints College in the final, while the Under-17 girls were beaten 28-21 in the quarter-finals.

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The Under-19 boys also suffered a close defeat in the final against defending champions Yat Sen Secondary School.

The championship began on Thursday and concluded yesterday, with the finals played at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.