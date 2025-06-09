Jerry Sam teams up with Labasa

Extra Supermarket Labasa FC has strengthened its technical team ahead of the 2026 Extra Battle of the Giants with the appointment of experienced Solomon Islands coach Jerry Sam as Technical Advisor.

Sam brings extensive coaching experience from across the Oceania region, having previously worked with Fiji’s national futsal and beach soccer teams, as well as the renowned Solomon Islands Kurukuru program.

His résumé also includes experience in the OFC Champions League, where he has worked with clubs such as Marist FC and Hekari United, giving him valuable insight into high-level competition in the region.

The addition of Sam is expected to provide another boost to the Babasiga Lions as they prepare to defend their title at the Extra Battle of the Giants in Ba.

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Labasa has been drawn in a challenging pool alongside Suva, Navua and Nasinu, with the northern side aiming to build on its recent success and retain the coveted BOG crown.

Sam’s appointment further strengthens Labasa’s preparations as the Babasiga Lions seek another major title at Four R Stadium, Govind Park.