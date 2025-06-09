Cricket Fiji strengthens coaching pathway

Cricket Fiji has taken another important step in strengthening its coaching pathway after Development Manager Joeli Mateyawa Seuvou and Development Officer Vulisere Waqavakatoga completed the 2026 ICC East Asia Pacific Level 1 Coach Tutor Course in Brisbane, Australia.

The three-day course focused on preparing participants to become ICC-recognised Tutors, equipping them with the skills to train and develop more coaches in their respective countries.

Following the successful completion of the programme, both Seuvou and Waqavakatoga are now recognised as ICC Tutors.

Seuvou says the course provided valuable knowledge that can be directly applied to cricket development in Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

The ICC Training and Education programme provides structured learning pathways for coaches, umpires, scorers and pitch curators around the world.

The appointment of two ICC Tutors will give Cricket Fiji greater capacity to build a stronger and more sustainable coaching system, from grassroots level through to the national pathway.