Australian media report possible Fiji Airways Canberra suspension

Supplied: Canberra Weekly

Australian media are reporting that Fiji Airways could suspend its direct service between Canberra and Nadi from February next year.

Region.com.au and The Canberra Times report the airline has told Canberra Airport that the service could be suspended from 5 February 2027.

Canberra Airport’s Head of Aviation Michael Thomson says the decision is linked to global uncertainty, rising fuel prices and weaker demand for travel to the United States.

He says flights are expected to continue until 5 February 2027.

Article continues after advertisement

The Canberra-Nadi service was launched in July 2023, initially with 2 flights a week.

An additional flight was later introduced following strong demand.

The service also provides travellers in the Canberra region with connections through Nadi to the United States.

Australian media report the potential suspension would be a setback for Canberra Airport’s international connections.

FBC has reached out to Fiji Airways for comments.