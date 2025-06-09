Fiji Airways fuel shortage nears end

[Photo: File]

Tourism Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka has confirmed that the fuel shortage at Nadi International Airport will be resolved within days, following the arrival of a new shipment of jet fuel.

Gavoka explained that the airline had been issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) advising them to refuel before arriving in Nadi, as the airport could not guarantee surplus supply and Virgin Australia was among carriers forced to divert flights to Noumea last week due the restrictions.

“We told them, look, don’t refuel in Nadi. Fill up before you come to Nadi because we knew the supply was limited. We wanted our Fiji Airways to be protected and all the medivac services to be protected.”

The Minister reassured that the situation is temporary, with the new shipment expected to stabilize fuel availability by the end of the month.

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“It’s still in force, but in two days’ time, a new shipment arrives, confirmed, delivered, and it’ll be over.”

The shortage emerged as demand for aviation fuel surged with airlines returning to full schedules following the fuel crisis in the Middle East.

Gavoka further emphasized that Fiji Airways’ operations were safeguarded throughout the restrictions, ensuring continuity of national and emergency services.