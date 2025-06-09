UN Secretary-General strongly condemns 'heinous terrorist attack' in Australia - spokesperson

The United Nations Secretary-General has strongly condemned the terrorist attack at a Jewish celebration in Australia.

UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq confirmed the condemnation during a briefing at UN headquarters.

Australia is mourning the victims of its deadliest mass shooting in nearly 30 years, after a gun attack at a Hanukkah event at Sydney’s Bondi Beach killed 15 people.

Article continues after advertisement

Police say a 50-year-old man died at the scene, bringing the death toll to 16, while his 24-year-old son remains in critical condition in hospital.

The gunmen opened fire for up to 20 minutes, killing men, women and children as crowds fled in panic.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.