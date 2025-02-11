U.S. funding freeze threatens Ukraine investigations of alleged Russian war crimes

[ Source : Reuters ]

The Trump administration’s freeze of foreign funding has begun impacting an international effort to hold Russia responsible for alleged war crimes in Ukraine, according to eight sources and a Ukrainian document seen by Reuters, halting dozens of jobs and tens of millions of dollars in aid.

Ukraine has opened more than 140,000 war crime cases since Moscow’s February 2022 invasion, which has killed tens of thousands, ravaged vast swathes of the country and left behind mental and physical scars from occupation. Russia consistently denies war crimes have been committed by its forces in the conflict.

U.S.-funded international initiatives such as the Atrocity Crimes Advisory Group for Ukraine (ACA) have provided expertise and oversight to Ukrainian authorities. Kyiv has been praised by its Western partners for probing alleged crimes while the war is still raging.

Article continues after advertisement

At stake are six U.S.-funded projects at the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) valued at $89 million, according to a Ukrainian document on the U.S. funding and cuts seen by Reuters.