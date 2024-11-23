World

Trump picks prominent investor for treasury secretary

By Steve Holland and Alexandra Ulmer (AAP) in Washington, D. C.

November 23, 2024 1:27 pm

[Source: Reuters]

President-elect Donald Trump says he has chosen prominent investor Scott Bessent as US Treasury secretary, a key cabinet position with vast influence over economic, regulatory and international affairs.

“I am most pleased to nominate Scott Bessent to serve as the 79th Secretary of the Treasury of the United States,” Trump said in a statement released on Truth Social on Friday.

“Scott is widely respected as one of the World’s foremost international investors and geopolitical and economic strategists.”

Article continues after advertisement

Wall Street has been closely watching who Trump will pick, especially given his plans to remake global trade through tariffs and extend and potentially expand the raft of tax cuts enacted during Trump’s first term.

The choice came after days of deliberations by Trump as he sorted through a shifting list of candidates.

That list included Apollo Global Management chief executive Marc Rowan and former Federal Reserve governor Kevin Warsh.

Investor John Paulson had also been a leading candidate but dropped out, while Wall Street veteran Howard Lutnick, another contender, was appointed as head of the Commerce Department.

Bessent, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment, has advocated for tax reform and deregulation, particularly to spur more bank lending and energy production, as noted in a recent opinion piece he wrote for The Wall Street Journal.

The market’s surge after Trump’s election victory, he wrote, signalled investor expectations of “higher growth, lower volatility and inflation, and a revitalized economy for all Americans”.

As the 79th Treasury secretary, Bessent will essentially be the highest-ranking US economic official, responsible for maintaining the plumbing of the world’s largest economy, from collecting taxes and paying the nation’s bills to managing the $US28.6 trillion ($A44 trillion) Treasury debt market and overseeing financial regulation, including handling and preventing market crises.

The Treasury boss also runs US financial sanctions policy, oversees the US-led International Monetary Fund, World Bank and other international financial institutions, and manages national security screenings of foreign investments in the US.

Bessent will face challenges, including safely managing federal deficits that are forecast to grow by nearly $US8 trillion over a decade due to Trump’s plans to extend expiring tax cuts next year and add generous new breaks, including ending taxes on Social Security income.

Without offsetting revenues, this new debt would add to an unsustainable fiscal trajectory already forecast to balloon US debt by $US22 trillion through 2033.

Managing debt increases this large without market indigestion will be a challenge, though Bessent has argued Trump’s agenda will unleash stronger economic growth that will grow revenue and shore up market confidence.

Bessent will also inherit the role carved out by Trump’s first Treasury chief Janet Yellen, the current secretary, to lead the Group of Seven wealthy democracies to provide tens of billions of dollars in economic support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s invasion and tighten sanctions on Moscow.

But given Trump’s desire to end the war quickly and withdraw US financial support for Ukraine, it is unclear whether he would pursue this.

Another area where Bessent will likely differ from Yellen is her focus on climate change, from her mandate that development banks expand lending for clean energy to incorporating climate risks into financial regulations and managing hundreds of billions of dollars in clean energy tax credits.

Trump, a climate-change sceptic, has vowed to increase production of US fossil fuel energy and end the clean-energy subsidies in President Joe Biden’s 2022 Inflation Reduction Act.

Bessent, 62, worked for noted short seller Jim Chanos in the late 1980s and then joined Soros Fund Management, the famed macroeconomic investment firm of billionaire George Soros.

He soon helped Soros and top deputy Stanley Druckenmiller on their most famous trade – shorting the British pound in 1992 and earning the firm more than $US1 billion.

In 2015, Bessent raised $US4.5 billion, including $US2 billion from Soros, to launch Key Square Group, a hedge fund firm that bets on macroeconomic trends.

Key Square’s main fund gained about 31 per cent in 2022, according to media reports, but firm assets have declined to approximately $US577 million as of December 2023, according to a regulatory filing.

Fiji and US strength defense ties in key engagements

Policy review will help tackle rising pornography cases

Couple front court over alleged taxi permit scam

Herd mentality increased post pandemic

Mindpearl rebrands annual staff awards as MEXA

Midwife crisis after 500 exit Fiji

Vodafone says no to spy technologies, believes on right to privacy

Secretary Austin to make key announcements in Fiji

Exhibitors hopeful for good outcome

Ministry finds remuneration breaches

Grace Road stands its ground

Talacolo in high spirits

Strengthening connections with Pacific people

Trump picks prominent investor for treasury secretary

Men's netball to continue fine-form

Skipper aware of Flying Fijians threat

US, Fiji start talks to boost military ties

Nine new faces in Fijiana 7s side

Russia has 'limited' stock of new missile: US official

Byrne reflects on Spain's game's value in northern tour

Nasinu ready for Tuckers Ice Cream Games

Manukau All Stars eye Pacific Cup redemption

Bumrah leads India's fightback against Australia

Byrne's Irish homecoming ahead of showdown

Justice Temo urges politicians to clarify drug offender penalties

Ireland coach trust rookies

Former MPs constitutional redress application struck out

Immigration Director steps aside pending investigation

Healthcare under strain, 100s of critical medicines in short supply

Vakatawa happy to help

MoH confirms superbug-related cases

Weightlifting Fiji's successful year draws more interest

Workforce issues raised during TOPEX conference

Fiji carbon market framework launch at COP29

Match physicality a challenge for AuFFI Australia All-Stars

Secretary Austin arrives

FNPF to implement key changes to penalty system in New Year

Uni Fiji stresses responsible business practices

Fiji to host regional hash event

Aussie farmers and businesses look for trade certainty

Jude law calls 'Skeleton Crew' home

Police confirms separate investigations related to Grace Road

Police await PM’s directions

Huge boost for Coral Coast 7s from McDonald’s

Russia gives North Korea a million barrels of oil

Flying Fijians build momentum

Superbugs and sanitation failures put lives at risk

Primary School Games prep underway

Government and private sector crucial in achieving 2030 vision

Namosi launches drug-free initiative for 2024-2026

Trespasser at $2b meth storage site unknown to police

More than 40 dead after gunmen attack passenger vehicles in Pakistan

Jussie Smollett’s conviction overturned

Ireland duo to debut against Flying Fijians

Immigration Director silent on passport probe

Suva and Ba Masters set for Taito Bula Cup

Tikoduadua awaits PM's decision on stepping down

Wicked's Ariana Grande Addresses Glinda's Sexuality

PS warns Kava use may be gateway to illicit drugs

Israeli strikes kill 47 people in eastern Lebanon, official says

Women’s hockey set for Pacific Cup challenge

More drug raids conducted

Attack on vehicles carrying Pakistani Shi'ites kills 42

Lawyers may face hearing in case

Investigation underway into resort guest's death

Russia hits Ukraine with missile

Newly commissioned TF officers reminded of their roles

Flooding affects Wainiyavu farmers

Concerns raised over underreported medical mistakes

War crime warrants issued

Byrne names strong side for Ireland clash

Police oppose raising criminal responsibility age

Fiji men's netball ready for Singapore tournament

Yalovata 7s drives community development

26 teams for final Sports Council 7s leg

FHEC warns of fake learning centers

Ministry introduces digital tools to streamline NCD care

Emily's list empowers women leaders

FEYE results out today

Australia edge out US to reach Davis Cup semi-finals

LTA to crackdown on violations with festive season enforcement

Council condemns rental discrimination

Tikoduadua offers to step down pending Grace Rd passport probe

Alarming increase in child offenders

Health systems at risk without global support, warns Minister

Shift in travelers experiences emerge

Cama names 3 newbies in Dubai 7s side

Court to rule on USP matter

Trade exhibition to allow for economic cooperation

7s tournament to raise funds for school

New website to boost RPFLs reach

NZFFI Auckland All-Stars set to defend Pacific Cup

Call for Google to sell Chrome to end search monopoly

Koster excited for men's netball tournament in Singapore

Every town has HIV: Dr Devi

Man held over alleged security issue at $2b meth stronghold

Chinese Exhibition begins, Ambassador says biggest trade show in Pacific

Surge in interest for Darts

Rugby a way out for Nakacia

Rural Development Framework consultations begins

Unsentenced persons in prisons increases due to court backlog

Selena Gomez safest relationship yet

Usamate calls for probe into Grace Road

Belarusian leader Lukashenko pardons 32 people jailed for 'extremism'

Spain's deputy PM Ribera deflects blame over floods to climate change

Kylie Jenner trolls Kendall hilariously

Western Division becomes drug hotspot for youth

Alarming rise in child abuse cases

Flying Fijians map way past Ireland

Taylor Swift's stylish NYC night

Fiji open to investment despite Grace Road's setback

Bula Bay in for Coral Coast 7s

Call for women, youth in politics

Adventure tourism key for Fiji

Trump picks Matthew Whitaker as nominee for NATO ambassador

Qoma villagers urged to register for assistance

US vetoes UN Security Council resolution on Gaza ceasefire

Bose, a Yalovata 7s product: Volau

Waiter becomes Hollywood star

Fiji’s most-capped hockey rep gears up for Pacific Cup

Drug offenses in Fiji spike

Sugar farmers left out of climate finance

National darts sides to be named in January

Five great ARIA-nominated releases to catch up on

Kerevi to miss Scotland and Ireland Tests

Welby to end official duties as Archbishop of Canterbury by Jan. 6

Wilkshire to be chief guest at Fiji FA awards

Congo opposition calls for protests against plans

Moana 2 hits Cinemas soon

Legal challenges force Grace Road to pause projects

Three to front court following drug raid

Conference to tackle emerging trends gets underway

New cyclone-resilient schools re-open

Scientists announce progress toward ambitious atlas of human cells

Yalovata Lomaiviti 7s starts in Levuka

Serbian opposition politicians join protests after train station disaster

Drug crisis reaches new heights: Volatabu

Turagacoke continues fine form

Fiji Men's Hockey sharpens skills for Pacific Cup

SCC admits faulty CCTV cameras

Daily Mirror publisher faces 101 phone-hacking lawsuits in UK

First Mini Games trials for Weightlifting Fiji

Minister pushes for urgent investigation in Haider’s case

Fiji’s commitment to climate advocacy praised

Richomme sails solo more than 550 nautical miles in 24 hours

BAF tackles key challenges for MSMEs

Romania awarded 3-0 win over Kosovo after walk-off

Tabuya calls for united action on gender equality

South Africa expect desperate Wales to put up a fight in Cardiff

Families of fallen firefighters get financial assistance

Germany overpower Canada to set up Davis Cup semi with Netherlands

New deal to look at housing solutions

Students impacted by accident given necessary support

Trump, Musk watch SpaceX launch Starship, booster misses landing

Cervical and breast cancer rank highest in Fiji

Airport undergoing security review

Keke Palmer gets Hollywood boost

Qoma villagers will not move despite climate impact

Three arrested following drug raids

Fijiana sets sights on top 8 in Dubai

Burnt, tortured prison guard left 'spiralling' in pain

Diwan Chand laid to rest

Vanua Levu to be Fiji’s next economic frontier

Busy year for PSC claims Chair

Sanday is new FRU Chairperson

Findings into tourist's death 'shocking and unacceptable', says Nand

Kristin Cavallari on friendship split

Self-reflection for Fiji men’s netball

Tourists warned as Aussie teens fight for life in Laos

Labasa to face USA All-Stars in Pacific Cup opener

Gerson stunner earns Brazil draw

GGGI and Tuvalu Sign Historic MOU to Boost Green Growth and Climate Resilience

Network outage being investigated

Future generations will judge our climate actions: Prasad

Martinez strike secures Argentina win

Stray dogs becoming an issue in the Sugar City

Tennis great retires

Australia World Cup hopes dwindle

Khloe Kardashian's piercing fear

Texas meets the South Pacific at exclusive GPH event

Diane Keaton's new Christmas album

Wallabies may play Fiji, Samoa or Tonga next year

French farmers continue protests as union threatens food supply

Changes in ethical foundation contributes to child abuse

Sanitation failure fuels parasitic infections

Fiji Airways launches direct Nadi-Cairns flights

Hutchins’ mom criticizes Baldwin

Two home games for Fijian Drua women next season

Worries mount over discovery of needles and syringes

EU nations team up to develop air defence, other weapons

Fiji to take advantage of exhibition

Potential for beekeeping in tourism industry

Johansen balances career and sport for Pacific Cup debut

AR Rahman, Saira Banu divorce

Yusuf pushes for dedicated futsal development

Rapper Saafir dead at 54

Reputed head of crime family campaigns for seat in Irish parliament

Alleged drunk driver causes accident in Saqani

Fiji in Group A for MSG Prime Minister’s Cup

Workforce set to double at Beachcomber Island Resort