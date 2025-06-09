Six rescued after guesthouse collapses in Delhi

Members of rescue teams and police officers inspect the site and look for survivors after a building collapsed in New Delhi, India. [Photo Credit: Reuters]
Six people have been rescued after a building collapsed in the Indian capital Delhi, news agency ANI reported on Sunday, citing the police.
It was not immediately clear how many people were inside the premises at the time of the incident.
Located in South-West Delhi, the building was being used as guest accommodation and comprised a basement along with five upper floors. According to the report, repair work was underway in the basement when the structure collapsed.
“All agencies are working in coordination, with every effort focused on the safe rescue,” Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said in a post on X.
Delhi Police did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for comment.