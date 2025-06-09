Six rescued after guesthouse collapses in Delhi

Members of rescue teams and police officers inspect the site and look for survivors after a building collapsed in New Delhi, India. [Photo Credit: Reuters]

Six people have been rescued after a building ​collapsed in the Indian ‌capital Delhi, news agency ANI reported on Sunday, citing the ​police.

It was not immediately ​clear how many people were ⁠inside the premises at ​the time of the incident.

Located ​in South-West Delhi, the building was being used as guest accommodation ​and comprised a basement ​along with five upper floors. According to ‌the ⁠report, repair work was underway in the basement when the structure collapsed.

“All agencies ​are working ​in ⁠coordination, with every effort focused on the ​safe rescue,” Delhi Chief ​Minister ⁠Rekha Gupta said in a post on X.

Article continues after advertisement

Delhi Police ⁠did ​not immediately ​respond to a Reuters’ request for comment.