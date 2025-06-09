Naisarani comes home to Drua

[Source: Fijian Drua]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has pulled off a major signing ahead of the 2027 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season, securing the services of former Wallabies No. 8 Isi Naisarani.

For Naisarani, the move is more than a new chapter in his professional career — it is a homecoming.

Born in Fiji and raised in Naqali, Naitasiri, with maternal links to Gusuisavu, Naisarani left the country as a young player in pursuit of opportunities overseas.

Now, the former Ratu Kadavulevu School student is set to return home and play professional rugby in front of family, friends and the Drua Nation.

Article continues after advertisement

The powerful backrower brings more than a decade of experience at the highest level, having played Super Rugby for the Western Force, ACT Brumbies and Melbourne Rebels, before also continuing his career in Japan.

Naisarani first made his name in Australia with Souths in Brisbane before earning selection for Brisbane City in the 2016 National Rugby Championship.

His breakthrough season saw him score five tries in seven matches, with his powerful ball-carrying quickly attracting the attention of Super Rugby clubs.

He joined the Western Force in 2017 and made his Super Rugby debut against the Waratahs in Sydney.

He went on to play 15 matches in his rookie season and became the first player to win the Nathan Sharpe Medal as the Force’s Player of the Year in his debut professional campaign.

That same year, Naisarani was awarded the RUPA Medal for Excellence after being voted the best Australian Super Rugby player of the year by his peers — becoming the first debut-season player to claim the award.

His performances earned him a move to the ACT Brumbies in 2018 before joining the Melbourne Rebels the following year, where he established himself as one of the competition’s premier No. 8s.

After later returning to the Western Force in 2023, Naisarani finished his 2026 campaign in outstanding form with Shute Shield side Eastern Suburbs, earning selection in the Code Sports Shute Shield Team of the Year at No. 8 and finishing runner-up for the Ken Catchpole Medal with 20 points.

His career also reached the international stage in 2019 when he made his Wallabies debut against South Africa in Johannesburg, becoming Wallaby No. 926.

He was subsequently selected for Australia’s 2019 Rugby World Cup squad, starting against Fiji in their opening pool match and featuring in the quarter-final against England.

Now, after years of playing abroad, Naisarani is returning to where it all began.

“I’m really excited to be joining the Fijian Drua team for the 2027 season. My family and I can’t wait to meet and connect with all the fans. Let’s make 2027 a good one. Toso Drua Toso!”

Drua head coach Brad Mooar believes Naisarani’s experience, power and hunger will add another dimension to the side.

“Isi joining the Drua Vuvale is a very exciting signing for us. A dynamic, powerful and skilful player, he will add a huge amount to our game in attack and defence,” Mooar said.

Mooar says Naisarani is enjoying his rugby and life and remains hungry to improve — qualities he believes will make him an outstanding addition to the Drua.

The signing gives the Drua an experienced campaigner with more than 65 Super Rugby appearances, international experience and a proven record as a dominant ball carrier.

For Naisarani, however, the biggest attraction may simply be the chance to finally wear the Drua jersey on home soil.