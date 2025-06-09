School meals could generate $25m for farmers

[Photo: File]
Fiji’s proposed Home-Grown School Meals Policy could generate up to 25-million dollars in additional annual income for the local agriculture sector.
Research presented under the Colour My Plate initiative estimates the program could create between 10-million and 25-million dollars in new annual income for local food suppliers.
Fiji National University Food Science Assistant Lecturer Asaeli Naika says the policy could give farmers a steady and predictable market for their produce.
He says it could also strengthen food security by directly connecting schools with local agricultural producers.
“We have also created a market. So this ensures market stability and sustainable growth for small-scale farms. And if you look at school meal programs or projects around the Pacific, one of the most important challenges is having a reliable supply of fresh vegetables to schools.”
Consumer Council of Fiji Chief Executive Seema Shandil says the program offers a dual benefit, improving children’s nutrition while strengthening local food production.
The proposed initiative would source more food directly from Fijian farmers and seafood producers, creating a stable domestic market while reducing reliance on imported food.